Secret oil transportation through Hormuz help curb energy prices

17 August 2026 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Gulf countries are secretly transporting more than 4 million barrels of oil per day through the Strait of Hormuz using vessels without active transponders, AzerNEWS report, citing Bloomberg.

According to the information, some countries are using a "dark fleet" to reduce risks associated with operating in the conflict zone. Tankers with their transponders switched off transport oil on a daily basis, after which the cargo is transferred to other vessels in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran again announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on July 12. Shortly afterward, Oman proposed establishing a regional management mechanism for the strait and introducing voluntary fees.

Iran opposed the proposed joint-control mechanism. Tehran also said it would not agree to the next stage of negotiations with Washington unless Oman supported Iran’s proposal to place most of the strait under Iranian control.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Photo: Getty Images