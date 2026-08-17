Kurdistan PM accuses Iran of drone attack on private office

17 August 2026 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has said that Iranian drones targeted his private office and the residence of the head of the Kurdistan Region’s Security and Intelligence Agency, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post published on his X account, Barzani said an investigation conducted by the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Directorate earlier in the day confirmed that both locations had been among the targets of Iranian drone strikes.

“Following an investigation carried out this morning by the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Directorate, it was determined that my private office and the home of the head of the Security and Intelligence Agency were targeted in Iranian drone attacks,” Barzani wrote.

The Kurdish leader strongly condemned the strikes, describing them as “irresponsible and unacceptable.”

Barzani also characterized the attacks as a “dangerous escalation” and a direct threat to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region. He stressed that such actions would not deter the authorities from carrying out their duties or from protecting the region’s residents.