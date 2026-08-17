AI boom creates new generation of billionaires

17 August 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The rapid growth of OpenAI, Anthropic, and other AI companies has created a new wave of millionaires and billionaires who are spending their fortunes on homes, private jets, supercars, and yachts, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Financial Times.

According to UBS, the number of billionaires worldwide increased by 13% over the past year to 3,302. In San Francisco, the median price of a private home reached $2.1 million, rising by nearly 25% year-on-year.

However, the new tech elite differs from traditional wealthy individuals. Young millionaires value speed, privacy, personalization, and a healthy lifestyle more than ostentatious luxury. They want to book private jets through apps and WhatsApp, pay in cryptocurrency, and receive healthy meals instead of champagne.

Lamborghini Urus models, Ferrari and Porsche cars are proving popular, as are functional yachts equipped with gyms, Starlink, and gear for outdoor activities. Among the buyers are Nvidia employees and investors who have benefited from the AI boom.

A private jet is one of the clearest symbols of immense wealth, according to the FT. Flexjet, a company that offers fractional aircraft ownership, has seen an increase in customers who made their fortunes through AI or other technology-company stock offerings. Flexjet CEO Andrew Collins said this trend has reduced the average age of the company’s clients by 10 years.

People working in industries related to AI are also becoming wealthy. One client of charter group FlyVicto, a data-center builder, booked flights across the US and Europe while waiting for the purchase of a new long-range Bombardier aircraft to be completed.

Charles Robinson, founder of charter marketplace EnterJet, said these "digital-native" clients not only want to pay in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies but also generally prefer booking through the company’s app or WhatsApp, bypassing brokers and the "theater of traditional private aviation."

Multimillionaires and billionaires who have made their fortunes in AI favor exclusive features and are willing to replace their cars after just six months to get the latest models.

Lamborghini has been particularly successful in attracting the younger generation of AI entrepreneurs with its Urus performance SUV, which brokers told the publication can be extensively personalized, with more than 150 colors to choose from. In addition to customization options, young buyers can add aerodynamic and carbon-fiber body kits to their Lamborghinis, changing the appearance of the vehicle.

Image: Eric Gaillard / Reuters