Ukraine to begin Rafale pilot training in France
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Ukrainian pilots will soon begin training on French Rafale fighter jets in France, calling it "a strong step for Ukraine's combat aviation."
Zelensky made the remarks after a "good conversation" with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed Russia's escalation and Ukraine's defense needs.
He said new French defense deliveries were being prepared, with a new package expected to arrive in Ukraine "soon." The two sides also discussed efforts to "localize the production of French missiles and aerial bombs in Ukraine," as well as preparations for the FREYJA system.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!