Japan’s weak economy complicates end of its cheap money era

18 August 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Japan’s latest economic figures may look modest compared with the much larger concerns facing the global economy, but they deserve considerably more attention. Japan is not in recession: real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 1.1% in the second quarter of 2026, or 0.3% from the previous quarter. Yet the expansion was significantly weaker than the 2% annualized growth expected by economists. Private consumption weakened, capital investment fell 1.2%, while external demand provided support.

The immediate problem is therefore not that Japan is contracting, but that its growth is becoming increasingly dependent on external demand while domestic demand remains fragile. Rising energy costs, partly linked to the conflict in the Middle East, have put additional pressure on Japanese households and companies. The weak yen has helped exporters by increasing the yen value of their overseas earnings, but it has simultaneously made imported energy and other goods more expensive for consumers. This combination makes Japan’s economic policy dilemma particularly difficult.

What makes Japan important to the rest of the world, however, is not simply its GDP growth. It is the country's enormous role in global finance.

For decades, Japan has been one of the world's most important sources of cheap money. Extremely low Japanese interest rates encouraged investors to borrow in yen and invest the proceeds in assets offering higher returns elsewhere. This strategy, known as the yen carry trade, does not mean that investors put all the money into the United States. US equities and Treasury bonds are major destinations, but the strategy can also involve European assets, Australian and New Zealand markets, emerging-market bonds, currencies, equities, property and commodities.

Mexico provides a particularly clear example. An investor could borrow cheaply in yen, convert the money into Mexican pesos and buy Mexican government bonds offering substantially higher yields. Turkiye can be viewed through a similar lens, although its much higher inflation, currency volatility and domestic risks make Turkish assets considerably more speculative. European markets also participate in this global capital flow, particularly through bonds, equities and other assets that can offer better returns than Japanese fixed-income investments.

This is where Japan’s monetary policy becomes a global issue.

If the Bank of Japan raises interest rates and the yen strengthens, the economics of the carry trade change. Imagine an investor borrowing yen at a very low rate and investing in a foreign asset yielding 6%. If Japanese borrowing costs rise, the interest-rate advantage becomes smaller. If the yen simultaneously appreciates, the investor faces an additional currency loss when converting the foreign investment back into yen.

That can encourage investors to reverse the trade: sell foreign assets, convert the proceeds into yen and repay their Japanese borrowing.

The important point is that this does not necessarily mean a Wall Street sell-off alone. The same process can affect Mexican bonds, Turkish assets, European equities, Australian securities and other markets that have benefited from international search-for-yield flows. A sudden reversal could therefore reduce global liquidity and increase volatility across several regions at the same time. The yen carry trade has historically been capable of transmitting Japanese currency movements into global stock and bond markets.

Japan’s bond market is another reason for global concern. The yield on its 10-year government bond reached around 2.93% on August 17, 2026, the highest level since 1996. At the same time, markets are increasingly considering the possibility of another Bank of Japan rate increase.

Higher Japanese yields can make domestic assets more attractive to Japanese investors. Japan is also one of the world's largest holders of foreign assets, including US government bonds. If Japanese investors decide that returns at home are becoming sufficiently attractive, some capital could gradually return to Japan. A large-scale repatriation would put pressure on foreign bond prices and could push yields higher, increasing borrowing costs beyond Japan.

This is why Japan's economic story matters for world trade as well as financial markets. Higher global borrowing costs can discourage business investment, weaken construction and reduce consumer spending. For emerging economies such as Mexico and Turkiye, tighter global financial conditions can make external financing more expensive and potentially increase pressure on their currencies. For Europe, higher bond yields and weaker international demand could make an already challenging economic environment more difficult.

Yet there is an important distinction between a gradual normalization and a financial shock. If the BOJ raises rates slowly and the yen appreciates in an orderly manner, global investors can adjust their positions without major disruption. The real danger would come from a rapid yen appreciation that forces highly leveraged investors to close positions simultaneously. Analysts have warned that an abrupt unwinding of yen carry trades can damage global stock and bond markets, as happened during the market turmoil of 2024.

Ironically, Japan’s weak economic growth could make the BOJ even more cautious. The central bank faces a difficult balance: keeping rates low could prolong yen weakness and imported inflation, while raising rates too aggressively could further weaken domestic demand. The latest GDP figures therefore do not provide a simple argument for either policy direction.

The yen itself illustrates the uncertainty. It remains historically weak, trading around ¥159 per dollar on August 17, but it has recently strengthened modestly as expectations of further BOJ tightening have increased.

Ultimately, the world is not worried because Japan grew by only 1.1% in the second quarter. The greater concern is what happens if Japan begins to withdraw the enormous supply of cheap capital that has supported investments around the world for years.

A stronger yen, higher Japanese interest rates and the unwinding of carry trades could reshape capital flows from Mexico to Turkiye and from Europe to the United States. That would not automatically trigger a global recession, but it could make financing more expensive, reduce liquidity and increase volatility across international markets.

Japan may therefore be experiencing a domestic slowdown, but the consequences of its monetary normalization could reach far beyond its borders. In an interconnected global economy, the price of money in Tokyo can ultimately influence the cost of capital everywhere.