Rheinmetall to supply mobile medical stations to German army

17 August 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

German defence company Rheinmetall will supply another 149 mobile medical stations to the country’s armed forces, the Bundeswehr, under a contract worth more than €500 million, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the company, production is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027. The new order, placed in July, will increase the total number of mobile medical systems ordered by the Bundeswehr to 165, while the overall value of the contracts will rise to around €600 million.

The mobile medical stations are designed to provide first aid and emergency medical care to military personnel close to areas of operation. Each system consists of two containers and can operate independently, without requiring permanent infrastructure.

The stations can be deployed and dismantled relatively quickly by a team of just four soldiers. Their medical equipment can also be configured according to the mission, allowing the systems to be adapted for different operational requirements.

Another important advantage is their mobility. The units can be transported using various types of military vehicles and deployed even in difficult or remote terrain, giving the Bundeswehr greater flexibility when providing medical support to troops.

The contract is also notable because it highlights a broader shift in modern defence planning: medical support is increasingly being treated as an integral part of military readiness rather than simply a rear-area function. In a high-intensity conflict, the ability to provide treatment quickly and close to the battlefield can have a major impact on the survival and recovery of wounded personnel.

For Rheinmetall, the order further strengthens its position as one of Germany’s key defence suppliers as Berlin continues to expand and modernize the Bundeswehr’s capabilities.