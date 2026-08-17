Over 1,700 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan in one week
A total of 746 mines and other explosive devices were discovered and neutralized during demining operations carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories from August 10 to 16, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), the operations conducted by organizations involved in mine-clearance activities uncovered 107 anti-personnel mines, 25 anti-tank mines and 614 other explosive devices.
During the reporting period, a total of 17,004,381 square meters, or approximately 1,700.4 hectares, of land was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.
Demining operations in the liberated territories are continuing under the coordination of ANAMA and other organizations involved in mine-clearance activities.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!