US, Iran reportedly agree to extend 60-day ceasefire

17 August 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

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The United States and Iran have reportedly reached an agreement to extend the 60-day ceasefire between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports, citing Al Arabiya.

"Information has been received that an agreement has been reached between Iran and the United States to extend the 60-day ceasefire," the sources told the channel.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that the 60-day period established following the memorandum signed between Tehran and Washington on June 17 was no longer relevant.

According to Baghaei, the United States violated the agreement several weeks after the document was signed.

"There is no provision regarding a 60-day period in the memorandum of understanding, and the Islamic Republic of Iran never formulates its policies based on pressure, ultimatums or time limits," Baghaei added.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, US armed forces carried out several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran later that day.

In response, Tehran reportedly began carrying out strikes against US facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Iran has also stated that the Strait of Hormuz is currently closed.

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