Trump sends mixed signals on backing Netanyahu in Israel election

17 August 2026 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he might endorse "someone" in the Israeli legislative election, scheduled for October 27, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump remarked that, in his opinion, it would be best for him to stay out of Israel's politics and internal matters. Moreover, he advised Israel against continuing its armed campaign in Gaza.

His comments came after it was reported that Trump would endorse Israel's incumbent prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in the election.

However, he later said that Netanyahu was a great wartime leader, while adding about a potential endorsement that "I don't know anything about his politics, I'm not sure."