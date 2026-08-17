South Korea’s leveraged ETF experiment exposed dangerous market vulnerability [Op-eD]

17 August 2026 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Hadia Safeer Choudhry | AzerNEWS | Guest columnist

The events that unfolded in South Korea's financial markets during the summer of 2026 offer a sobering lesson in how regulatory frameworks, when misaligned with investor behaviour patterns, can amplify market instability rather than contain it. Between June 19 and July 30, the KOSPI index shed over 40 percent of its value, a 3,792-point plunge that evaporated wealth equivalent to South Korea's entire GDP.

The genesis of this crisis lies in a policy decision made with understandable objectives. In late 2025, South Korea's Financial Services Commission faced a legitimate challenge: the domestic stock market had consistently underperformed global peers, spurring domestic capital to migrate toward U.S. equities. To revitalize the domestic market and recapture foreign investor confidence, regulators approved 2x leveraged ETF products in May 2026, anchored to blue-chip stocks like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

The regulatory logic was sound in principle—drawn from the mature U.S. leveraged ETF market. The critical oversight, however, was one of demographic reality. While U.S. leveraged ETF users tend to be sophisticated institutional investors with risk management protocols, South Korea's investor base proved strikingly different. Within weeks of launch, young retail investors—predominantly aged 20 to 30—poured roughly 14 trillion won into leveraged products. This cohort committed not just savings but down payments for homes, pension funds, and even consumer loans to chase the upward momentum in semiconductor stocks.

The numbers tell a stark story: 62 percent of all leveraged traders were young investors. By late June, leveraged ETFs tracking Korean assets had swelled to approximately $50 billion in total size. The combined leverage balloon—including brokerage financing and leveraged ETFs—reached 120.6 trillion won, a sum that should have triggered regulatory caution.

The mechanism at the heart of this buildup was deceptively simple yet structurally flawed. Leveraged ETFs employ daily rebalancing to maintain their leverage ratios. When underlying stock prices fall, the ETF must automatically sell holdings—meaning price declines themselves trigger forced selling, creating what analysts call a "death spiral." A falling market triggers margin calls; margin calls trigger forced liquidations; forced liquidations push prices lower. The process becomes self-reinforcing.

When the Architecture Fails

The collapse began subtly in mid-July 2026, when forward guidance on memory chip oversupply and the slower-than-expected monetization of AI applications dampened market sentiment. What followed was a textbook demonstration of how leveraged instruments amplify downside moves. Approximately 1.2 million retail leveraged accounts fell below maintenance margins, with between 320,000 and 460,000 accounts completely liquidated by July's end—their principals erased entirely.

The data reveals a troubling pattern: by early August, over half of South Korea's leveraged funds had contracted. The combined balance of leverage—which had peaked at 120.6 trillion won—shrank to 55.7 trillion won, a 54 percent contraction in mere weeks. Leveraged ETFs specifically contracted by 71 percent, from 82 trillion won to 23.5 trillion won.

More than 600,000 young Korean families faced devastating consequences. The Korea Financial Investment Association reported that forced liquidations in July totaled approximately 993 billion won, with 62 percent of liquidated accounts belonging to investors aged 35 or younger. As one retail investor wrote in despair: "I've not only lost all my savings, but I also owe a large sum to my broker."

What makes this episode particularly consequential extends beyond immediate losses. The psychological blow to market participation has proven substantial. The share of individual investors in KOSPI trading volume collapsed from 48.1 percent in January to 31.2-31.5 percent by July, while foreign investor participation rose to 38-39 percent—capturing market influence for the first time in years.

More troubling is the explicit loss of confidence voiced by the affected generation. Social media posts reflect a resignation that has hardened into self-imposed exile: "I've set two rules for myself. First: don't invest in the Korean stock market. Second: follow the first rule." When an entire demographic withdraws from domestic capital markets, policymakers face a structural problem that transcends immediate market recovery. The foundation of a healthy market—broad retail participation—has been damaged, possibly for years.

Yet rather than embracing domestic markets, South Korean retail investors have pivoted to U.S. leveraged ETFs, particularly the 3x semiconductor ETF (SOXL), which saw inflows of $2.49 billion in a single month. The trauma of domestic losses has paradoxically driven them toward even more aggressive leverage vehicles abroad—a pattern that suggests not the restoration of confidence but rather a shift in venue for speculative excess.

The response from authorities came swiftly. The minimum margin requirement for leveraged ETFs was raised from 10 million won to 30 million won, causing related trading volumes to plummet from 12.4 trillion won to below 1 trillion won. The National Assembly launched accountability proceedings. The Finance Ministry pledged structural stability measures. These interventions address the immediate symptom but leave deeper questions unresolved: Why was a leveraged product aimed at a retail investor base without the institutional safeguards present in more mature markets? How were regulatory supervisors unable to detect the concentration risk in their own domestic market? What mechanisms ensure that future policy experiments do not replicate this pattern?

South Korea's experience carries implications that ripple across Asia and beyond. Taiwan, with 48.93 percent foreign ownership in its weighted index and heavy concentration in semiconductors, mirrors several concerning characteristics. India has experienced equivalent foreign capital withdrawals. The underlying dynamic—markets dependent on single industries, heavily populated by foreign capital, and saturated with leveraged speculation—creates systemic vulnerability.

The architecture of global capital flows has evolved such that emerging markets often absorb the volatility that developed markets export. When U.S. markets require digestion of excess valuations, capital selectively withdraws from vulnerable periphery markets. South Korea's policymakers believed they were designing a tool to attract capital. Instead, they may have constructed an instrument through which capital could profitably extract wealth from retail investors.

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Hadia Safeer Choudhry is an International Relations graduate with a solid academic basis in Diplomatic Relations, International Law, and Intercultural Communication. Her writings focus on international relations, feminism, and current trends

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The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their articles may differ from those of the editorial board and do not necessarily reflect its views.