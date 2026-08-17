Over 200 aircraft downed since start of conflict, IRGC reports

17 August 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it has shot down more than 200 "enemy aircraft" since the start of the war.

According to AzerNEWS, it was stated by Major General Mostafa Izadi, Deputy Commander of the IRGC, in a statement.

Izadi described the conflict as a "hybrid war" and said that Iran’s enemies had sought to destabilize the country both internally and through military operations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran not only did not disintegrate, and the Islamic system was not weakened; on the contrary, the Islamic Republic demonstrated that it is stronger and more determined in Iran than ever before," he added.

It should be recalled that the latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such strikes following a memorandum signed between Washington and Tehran. On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman. Iran currently says that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed.