Nestlé targets weight-loss drug market

17 August 2026 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Nestlé is looking to turn the growing popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss medications into a new business opportunity. The company plans to use artificial intelligence and nutritional science to develop products aimed at millions of people taking drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, AzerNEWS reports.

The food giant believes the rise of these medications is creating a new market for products designed to help consumers deal with some of the challenges associated with rapid weight loss. These can include muscle loss, reduced nutrient intake and changes in facial fat — a phenomenon often referred to as “Ozempic face.”

According to Boston Consulting Group, around 16 million Americans are currently using medications that target the GLP-1 pathway, and that number could increase significantly by the end of the decade.

Nestlé Chief Technology Officer Stefan Palzer said the company’s scientists are studying the effects of rapid weight loss and developing products that could help consumers maintain muscle health, hydration and adequate nutrition. The company is also using AI to analyze large amounts of clinical research and identify combinations of nutrients that may be beneficial during weight loss.

Nestlé has already begun adapting some of its products. Its Vital Proteins brand has added collagen protein to certain products, targeting concerns related to skin, hair and nail health. In the US, the company has also launched Boost Advanced Nutrition Shake, which contains 35 grams of protein and is marketed as a way to support muscle health during weight loss.

Meanwhile, in Asia and Australia, Nestlé has introduced Milo PRO High Protein, a higher-protein version of its popular malt-based drink.

The company is also experimenting with AI-powered consumer models that can predict how customers might respond to new products and health claims before those products reach supermarket shelves.

However, not everyone is convinced that GLP-1 users need specialized foods. Amanda Avery, an associate professor in food and nutrition at the University of Nottingham, argues that many of the nutrients promoted in these products can already be obtained from ordinary foods such as meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, beans, nuts and other legumes.

Still, the potential market is enormous. As GLP-1 medications become increasingly common, food companies are beginning to compete for a new type of consumer — one who may eat less but pay more attention to protein, vitamins, hydration and overall nutritional quality.

An interesting twist is that the GLP-1 boom could change not only the pharmaceutical industry but also the entire food market. If millions of people have smaller appetites, companies may have to rethink what they sell — shifting from products designed to make people eat more toward smaller, nutrient-dense foods designed to deliver more nutrition in every bite.