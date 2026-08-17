China’s industrial production increased in July

17 August 2026 22:27 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

China’s industrial production increased by 4.5% year-on-year in July, according to data released Monday by the country’s National Bureau of Statistics. On a monthly basis, industrial output rose by 0.11%, indicating continued but relatively moderate growth, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

During the first seven months of 2026, China’s industrial production expanded by 5.3% compared with the same period a year earlier. Manufacturing output increased by 5.6%, while mining grew by 2.5%. Production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water rose by 5.4%.

The strongest growth was recorded in several high-tech and advanced manufacturing sectors. Production of 3D printers surged by 52.3%, while lithium-ion battery output climbed by 40.2%. Production of industrial robots also increased significantly, rising by 28.5%.

The figures highlight China’s continued shift toward high-tech manufacturing, with electric vehicles, batteries, robotics and other advanced technologies becoming increasingly important to the country’s industrial economy.

The rapid expansion of lithium-ion battery production is particularly notable. China already dominates global battery manufacturing, and strong domestic production is helping support the country’s electric-vehicle industry as well as its growing energy-storage sector.

At the same time, the relatively modest monthly increase suggests that China’s industrial sector is still facing challenges, including weaker demand in some areas and uncertainty surrounding global trade.

Overall, the July data show an interesting trend: China is not simply producing more — it is increasingly producing more technologically advanced products, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s major manufacturing and technology hubs.