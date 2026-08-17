Johnny Depp may return to “Pirates of the Caribbean”

17 August 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that discussions are underway with Johnny Depp about a possible return for the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, AzerNEWS reports.

“We are talking with Johnny, we are working on a script, and hopefully we will get to it,” Bruckheimer said, according to the publication.

However, sources familiar with the project suggest that Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow may not return as the central character. Instead, the iconic pirate could have a smaller supporting role while the franchise introduces a new lead.

The latest film in the series, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, was released in 2017 and earned approximately $794 million worldwide.

The possibility of Depp’s return has already sparked huge excitement among fans, especially since Jack Sparrow has become one of the most recognizable characters in modern cinema. Depp’s performance even earned him an Academy Award nomination for the original Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

For now, no official details about the plot or cast have been announced. But if Depp does return, even for a smaller role, his appearance could be enough to bring some of the franchise’s original magic back to the big screen.