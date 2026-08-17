Ferrari’s first electric car sold at auction for record price

17 August 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Ferrari’s first fully electric production car, the Luce, has made history before even reaching customers. The special “Chassis 0” example was sold at the RM Sotheby’s auction during Monterey Car Week in California for an astonishing $40 million, making it the most expensive new car ever sold at auction, AzerNEWS reports.

The one-off car was created by Ferrari’s Tailor Made division and features a special commemorative plaque highlighting its historic status. Ferrari will donate the proceeds from the sale to educational initiatives through the Ferrari Foundation.

The result was far beyond expectations. The car had originally been estimated at around $1.1 million, meaning the final price was almost 40 times higher. It also surpassed the previous record for a new car sold at auction — a special Ferrari Daytona SP3 that fetched $26 million.

The Luce has attracted plenty of controversy since its unveiling on May 26. Ferrari’s shares fell by more than 8% that day, wiping around $5 billion from the company’s market value. Investors and enthusiasts questioned whether a fully electric Ferrari could preserve the character and emotion traditionally associated with the brand.

Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo, who also led the Ferrari Formula 1 team, was particularly critical. He warned that such a car could damage Ferrari’s legendary image and even suggested that the iconic Prancing Horse badge should be removed from the electric model.

However, the huge auction result tells a different story. Despite the controversy, demand for the Luce has reportedly been strong, especially in China.

There is also an interesting twist: the car that sparked debates about whether Ferrari should go electric has already become a piece of Ferrari history itself. The Luce may be controversial, but its first example is now officially worth $40 million — proving that the transition to electric power has not made the Ferrari name any less valuable.