Commercial vessel hit by unknown projectile while leaving Strait of Hormuz

18 August 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A commercial vessel sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an "unknown projectile," AzerNEWS reports.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported the incident.

The strike damaged the vessel's engine room and killed one crew member. The other sailors were evacuated to safety by the Omani coast guard and received assistance.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency, which operates under the Royal Navy, did not disclose the vessel's name, flag, or the source of the fire.

No party has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.