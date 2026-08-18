Lavrov: Japan should mind its own business
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the Japanese government on Monday of trying to divert attention from its "openly aggressive militaristic line" by condemning Russia over President Vladimir Putin's visit to the disputed Kuril Islands, AzerNEWS reports.
He suggested Japan should instead "mind its own business" and added that its recent moves toward remilitarization are "deeply alarming."
"Our Japanese colleagues, our neighbors, have certainly crossed the line of decency in their completely unacceptable statements that the Russian president cannot visit any part of Russian territory," Lavrov said. He confirmed that the Foreign Ministry summoned the Japanese ambassador last week to discuss "how an ambassador should conduct his work in the host country," but that the envoy has still not visited the ministry.
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