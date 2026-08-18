Russia puts RFK Jr.’s son on wanted list over Ukraine service

18 August 2026 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A Moscow court has placed Conor Kennedy, the son of U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and great-nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, on Russia’s wanted list over his service with Ukraine’s International Legion, AzerNEWS reports.

Russian authorities accuse Kennedy of “mercenarism,” a charge related to his participation in Ukraine’s armed forces. He reportedly faces between seven and 10 years in prison if convicted.

Kennedy joined Ukraine’s International Legion in 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country. He reportedly served for a short period before leaving later that year, with reports indicating that he had departed by October 2022.

Kennedy previously described his decision to serve in Ukraine as something he wanted to undertake without receiving special treatment because of his family background. He said he disclosed his location to only one person and used his real name with another person in Ukraine.

“I didn't want to be treated differently there,” Kennedy said.

He said he had no previous military experience and was not a skilled marksman, but learned quickly and was eventually sent to the northeastern front.

“I was also willing to die there,” Kennedy wrote.

Kennedy described his time in Ukraine as brief and called the people he served alongside “the bravest I have ever known.”

“This war will shape the fate of democracy in this century,” he wrote, urging others to support Ukraine.

Ukraine created the International Legion shortly after Russia’s 2022 invasion to allow foreign volunteers to serve in its armed forces.

The development adds a political dimension to the case given Kennedy’s prominent family background. His father, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is a member of the Kennedy political dynasty and currently serves as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Conor Kennedy studied at Harvard University, later trained as a lawyer and has also been involved in environmental activism.