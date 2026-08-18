Azerbaijani boxer advances to semifinals at European Boxing Championships
Azerbaijani boxer Banuchechak Nasirli has advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 U19 European Boxing Championships in Loznica, Serbia, AzerNEWS reports.
The national team member, competing in the 48kg weight category, faced Katarzyna Gornisiewicz of Poland in the quarterfinals.
Nasirli defeated her opponent 3–2 (30:27, 28:29, 28:29, 30:27, 29:28). By reaching the semifinals, she has secured at least a bronze medal.
The Azerbaijani boxer will face Ireland's Ellen Joyce in the semifinal on August 20 for a place in the final.
Meanwhile, four more members of the Azerbaijani national team will compete in their quarterfinal bouts on August 18.
The Azerbaijani team at the 2026 U19 European Boxing Championships consists of 10 male and three female boxers competing in different weight categories.
The team includes Ali Aliyev (50kg), Nihat Gasimov (55kg), Ali Bakishov (60kg), Shahin Aslanov (65kg), Rza Rzayev (70kg), Adil Zalov (75kg), Renat Giyasli (80kg), Heydar Azmammadov (85kg), Zaur Samadov (90kg), Safdar Mammadov (+90kg), Banuchechak Nasirli (48kg), Gular Huseynova (51kg), and Amina Taghiyeva (54kg).
Emil Gurbanaliyev and Asif Mammadov are officiating as judges at the championships, while Anar Babanli is serving as a referee evaluator.
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