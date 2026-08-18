Azerbaijan Press Council condemns offensive content in Russian media

18 August 2026 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan Press Council condemned the publication of offensive, threatening and inappropriate materials targeting Azerbaijan, its people, leadership and prominent figures in some Russian media outlets, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement, the council said such content is completely contrary to the principles of civilized journalism, ethical standards and human values.

The council emphasized that similar incidents have unfortunately been repeatedly observed in Russia’s information space. It said such practices are incompatible with the spirit of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as media ties between the two countries.

"The Azerbaijani media have always been selective in their coverage of issues related to neighboring countries, including Russia, and have not given place to opinions and claims that go beyond professional principles. Therefore, the occurrence of such unpleasant situations in the information sphere of Russia causes deep regret and reasonable dissatisfaction in the Azerbaijani public," the statement noted.

The Press Council strongly condemned the reported cases and called on Russia’s media community and society at large to take serious measures against actions aimed at undermining Azerbaijan-Russia media relations and friendship between the two peoples.

The council reiterated that insulting statements and threats directed against Azerbaijan, its people and prominent representatives are unacceptable.

It also stated that the systematic appearance of such materials despite the strict legal regulation of Russia’s information space amounts to their endorsement at the level of Russian state policy.

The Azerbaijan Press Council once again reminded those responsible for such statements that they may face legal liability.