Moscow hit by large-scale drone attack

18 August 2026 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Hundreds of drones were reported to have targeted Moscow overnight, with Russian authorities saying 620 unmanned aerial vehicles were flying toward the capital, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, 180 drones were intercepted and shot down on the approaches to Moscow and across several districts of the Moscow Region.

The drones were reportedly downed in Bogorodsky, Ramensky, Pavlovsky Posad, Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Voskresensk, Stupino, Kolomna and Elektrostal.

Later, the mayor reported that Russian air defense forces had intercepted and destroyed another 17 drones heading toward Moscow.

One drone struck a Wildberries warehouse in the Atlant-Park area of Bogorodsky District.

Wildberries said its logistics complex in the Moscow Region sustained minor damage following the reported drone attack. The company’s press service reported that the facility had been evacuated in advance, and no goods were damaged in the incident.

Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports have been temporarily closed to flights amid the reported overnight drone attack on the capital.

Image: Exilenova+