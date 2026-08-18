Armour of God 4 marks largest foreign film production in country [PHOTOS]

18 August 2026 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Baku leg of the production of the adventure film "Armour of God 4: Ultimatum" has officially concluded, marking the largest foreign film production project to date in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The successful execution of the Baku shoot was made possible through the coordinated efforts of 26 state institutions and organizations.

Under the coordination of the Ministry of Culture, key government bodies, including the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, provided comprehensive support to the international production team.

More than 200 Azerbaijani film professionals and representatives of dozens of local companies participated in the production.

Their involvement provided valuable opportunities to gain international production experience, develop professional expertise, and strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan's film industry and international production partners.

Following the completion of filming in Azerbaijan, the film's star Jackie Chan met with representatives of the state institutions and companies involved in the project.

He expressed his appreciation for their support and contribution to the successful completion of the Baku production.

The fourth film in the "Armour of God" series once again stars Jackie Chan as the legendary Asian Hawk. The story follows his character as he returns to action during a worldwide search for an ancient artifact called the Tumar, with a reward of more than $20 million at stake.

Production is taking place in several countries and involves actors and film professionals from around the world. The project also marks the first joint production involving film crews from Kazakhstan and China.

Baku was selected as one of the film's locations as the new story develops around the Caspian Sea. Several important scenes were shot in different parts of the city.