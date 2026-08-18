Kushner warns Hamas Israel could get US backing to ‘finish the job’

18 August 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner has warned Hamas that failure to fulfil its commitments under the Gaza peace plan could result in broader U.S. and international support for renewed Israeli military action, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to Fox News after meetings with Hamas representatives in Egypt and subsequent talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kushner said Hamas must demonstrate that it is serious about peace and disarmament.

“If Hamas does not follow through, everyone will see that it’s not serious about peace,” Kushner said, warning that Israel could then receive greater backing from the United States and other countries to “move forward and finish the job properly.”

Kushner’s remarks came as Washington seeks to advance the next stage of the Gaza peace roadmap, which calls for Hamas to surrender its weapons, transfer governing authority to a Palestinian technocratic administration and ultimately allow reconstruction of the Gaza Strip to proceed.

The issue of disarmament remains one of the central obstacles to implementation. Israel has insisted that its forces will not fully withdraw and that reconstruction cannot proceed until Hamas is demilitarised. Hamas, meanwhile, has demanded an end to Israeli attacks and a withdrawal of Israeli forces as part of the process.

Kushner said progress on the disarmament process could potentially begin within about 30 days. He has also urged Israel to take incremental steps to test whether Hamas is genuinely prepared to surrender its weapons.

Kushner's warning followed a lengthy meeting with Netanyahu in Jerusalem. The talks were described by U.S.-linked officials as constructive, but no final breakthrough was announced, with significant differences remaining over the sequence of Israeli withdrawal, Hamas disarmament and reconstruction.

The developments underscore the fragile nature of the current diplomatic effort: Washington is pressing for Hamas to take concrete steps toward demilitarisation while also seeking to persuade Israel to support a phased implementation of the broader Gaza plan.