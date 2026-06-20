Israeli military receives order to stop fire in Lebanon

20 June 2026 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Israeli troops operating in Lebanon have been ordered to cease fire during an ongoing operation targeting Hezbollah, AzerNEWS reports, citing Israeli television channel N12.

The directive was issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, and was transmitted to military units on the ground.

Despite the order to halt fire, Israeli forces are expected to continue holding positions in an area in southern Lebanon known as the "Yellow Line," the report said.

The decision was reportedly made following coordination with the United States.

Earlier, after launching strikes on Hezbollah, the IDF said it was "committed to the ceasefire agreement in accordance with the directives of the political echelon and will continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel and IDF troops."

On Saturday, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz because of Israel's ongoing strikes on Lebanese territory.

Credir: IDF Spokesperson's Unit