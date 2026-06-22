Netanyahu: We created conditions for fall of Iran's regime
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel created the conditions for the Iranian regime's "future fall." He claimed that Israel "decapitated" Tehran's leadership, "shattered" their industry and "knocked out" its navy and air force, according to the Times of Israel, AzerNEWS reports.
"It will take them a long time to recover… And they may not recover," Netanyahu said, alleging there is a "deep rift" between the Iranian leadership and its people.
"That is what will be the real triumph, when the Iranian people take their own destiny in their hands and they knock out this brutal regime that is terrorizing them and terrorizing the rest of the world," he concluded.
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