Colombia heads to tense runoff vote as violence, armed groups dominate presidential campaign

21 June 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Colombia is holding a decisive presidential runoff election amid growing insecurity, rising activity by armed groups, and deep political polarization over how to address decades of conflict, AzerNEWS reports.

The vote pits left-wing senator Iván Cepeda, a key figure behind President Gustavo Petro’s “total peace” strategy, against right-wing outsider Abelardo de la Espriella, who has campaigned on a hardline security agenda and an end to negotiations with illegal armed groups.

Security concerns have become central to the campaign, with voters citing widespread extortion, forced displacement, and violence in rural and urban areas. Colombia continues to face instability linked to armed organisations including dissident factions of the former FARC, the ELN, and the Clan del Golfo, which have expanded their presence in drug trafficking and illegal mining regions.

In recent years, the number of active armed group members has increased significantly, with clashes and territorial disputes leading to repeated displacement crises. A major escalation was recorded along the Venezuela–Colombia border last year, where fighting forced tens of thousands of people from their homes.

Cepeda has defended the government’s “total peace” approach, arguing that dialogue with armed groups helps reduce violence and prevent further escalation. De la Espriella, meanwhile, has pledged a tougher military response, including expanded incarceration, intensified operations against criminal networks, and a halt to negotiations.

The campaign has also been marked by heightened political tensions, including accusations of electoral interference and mutual allegations between candidates. Recent polling suggests a closely contested race, with both blocs claiming viable paths to victory depending on turnout and coalition dynamics.