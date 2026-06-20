AzerGold and Somali Development Bank explore cooperation opportunities

20 June 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Khayyam Farzaliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of "AzerGold" CJSC, held talks with Adam Roble, Director General of the Somali Development and Reconstruction Bank, who visited Azerbaijan to participate in the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, Farzaliyev presented an overview of AzerGold’s core activities, achievements, and sustainable development initiatives. He noted that the company’s geological exploration, mining, and processing operations are carried out in line with international best practices and also outlined ongoing projects and long-term development plans.

For his part, Roble spoke about the activities of the Somali Development and Reconstruction Bank and highlighted Somalia’s considerable mineral wealth. He explained that the institution is currently involved in a national program focused on surveying mineral resources, creating geological maps, and restoring historical geological data related to deposits of gold, uranium, lithium, titanium, and other valuable resources.

Roble emphasized the bank’s interest in drawing on AzerGold’s expertise, particularly in attracting foreign investment and implementing effective geological exploration and mining operations.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on potential areas of cooperation. The parties agreed to maintain communication through their respective departments responsible for international project development in order to explore concrete partnership opportunities in the future.