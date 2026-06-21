Iran: Four-way talks planned for Sunday afternoon

21 June 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday that his country's delegation was in Switzerland for a one-day meeting planned for today that would include a quadrilateral afternoon session between Iran, the US, Qatar and Pakistan, AzerNEWS reports.

"We are scheduled to have a one-day meeting. The plan is to have bilateral meetings with the Pakistani and Qatari delegations, who are mediators in this process, scheduled for the morning and then in the afternoon, a four-way meeting will take place between the delegations of Iran and the US, with Qatar and Pakistan present," Baghaei stated in an interview with IRNA.

The spokesman added that the US failure to ensure a ceasefire in Lebanon would be a "central issue" at the meeting, while other issues would also be discussed, including waivers for the sale of Iranian oil and the release of Iran's frozen assets.