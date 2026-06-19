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Friday, June 19, 2026

Cargo traffic surges at Russia-Azerbaijan border amid agricultural export season

19 June 2026 19:37 (UTC+04:00)
Cargo traffic surges at Russia-Azerbaijan border amid agricultural export season
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Cargo traffic across the Russia-Azerbaijan border has increased significantly amid seasonal growth in the transportation of agricultural products, AzerNEWS reports.

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