Over 500 flights cancelled and delayed at airports in Moscow

18 June 2026 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Around 527 flights have been cancelled or delayed across all airports in Moscow, AzerNEWS reports.

On Thursday morning, June 18, all four airports in Moscow temporarily suspended operations to ensure flight safety.

According to the Telegram channel Shot, the most affected airport is Sheremetyevo International Airport, where 50 departing flights were cancelled and 71 were delayed. For arrivals, 60 flights were cancelled and 76 were delayed.

The restrictions were imposed after a massive Ukrainian drone attack. According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, 194 drones were shot down on approach to the Russian capital.

At Vnukovo International Airport, 24 departing flights were cancelled and 56 were delayed, while 17 arriving flights were cancelled and 77 were delayed.

At Domodedovo International Airport, nine departing flights were cancelled and 16 were delayed, while 10 arriving flights were cancelled and 56 were delayed.

At Zhukovsky International Airport, at least four departing flights were delayed and at least one arriving flight was cancelled. The online flight information systems reportedly experienced heavy overload.

Image: Dmitry Korotaev / Izvestia