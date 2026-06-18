Culture Ministry highlights country's heritage preservation achievements at UNESCO session [PHOTOS]

18 June 2026 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 11th session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has been held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the session was led by the Culture Minister Adil Karimli.

In his speech, the minister spoke about the measures implemented by Azerbaijan to safeguard and promote intangible cultural heritage, the inclusion of national heritage elements on UNESCO's lists, and the importance of international cooperation in this field.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has identified the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage as one of the key priorities of its state policy and continues its close cooperation with UNESCO in this area.

Within the framework of the session, participants discussed issues related to the implementation of the Convention, the improvement of heritage safeguarding mechanisms, and the development of international cooperation.