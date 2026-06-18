Culture Ministry highlights country's heritage preservation achievements at UNESCO session [PHOTOS]
The 11th session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has been held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, AzerNEWS reports.
The Azerbaijani delegation at the session was led by the Culture Minister Adil Karimli.
In his speech, the minister spoke about the measures implemented by Azerbaijan to safeguard and promote intangible cultural heritage, the inclusion of national heritage elements on UNESCO's lists, and the importance of international cooperation in this field.
It was noted that Azerbaijan has identified the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage as one of the key priorities of its state policy and continues its close cooperation with UNESCO in this area.
Within the framework of the session, participants discussed issues related to the implementation of the Convention, the improvement of heritage safeguarding mechanisms, and the development of international cooperation.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!