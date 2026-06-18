Azerbaijan's population reaches new milestone

18 June 2026 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The population of Azerbaijan has continued to grow in the first months of 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

It was reflected in a publication by the State Statistical Committee containing macroeconomic indicators of the country's economic and social development for January-May.

According to the information, the country's population increased by 7,987 people (0.1%) since the beginning of the year, reaching 10,270,338 people as of May 1, 2026.

Of the total population, 54.3% live in urban areas and 45.7% in rural areas. Men make up 49.8% of the population, while women account for 50.2%.