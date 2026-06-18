Trump says without him there would be no Israel
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Israel's conduct in Lebanon, saying the conflict with Hezbollah has dragged on for too long and resulted in excessive civilian casualties. He also stressed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must act more responsibly regarding Lebanon, AzerNEWS reports.
"Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel," Trump said, arguing that no previous U.S. president had been willing to take the steps he had in support of Israel.
Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's military campaign against Hezbollah, stating that entire apartment buildings should not be destroyed when targeting individual militants because many civilians live in those buildings. He added that he had suggested allowing Syria to deal with Hezbollah, arguing that Damascus could handle the group more effectively.
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