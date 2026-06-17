South Korea to ease border security with North Korea

17 June 2026 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

South Korean Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-bak has announced government plans to ease restrictions for residents living in the border area with the DPRK, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the minister, “We have developed an adjustment plan for the CCL (access control line) in order to adapt to future security conditions amid a reduction in the number of military personnel, while still maintaining operational readiness,” the agency reported.

Seoul intends to reduce the size of the zone where civilian access is currently restricted. The Controlled Access Line (CCL), which currently runs approximately 10 km south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) between the two Koreas, is expected to be shifted northward by an average of about 6 km. This change would open up roughly 270 square kilometers for civilian use and visitation.

In addition, the government is considering lifting restrictions on around 450 square kilometers of the adjacent Restricted Security Zone, paving the way for potential private development projects, tourism initiatives, and local economic revitalization in border regions that have long remained under tight military control.

Authorities also plan to remove outdated military installations that have lost their strategic value in 23 settlements across the border areas of Gangwon Province, including old anti-tank barriers and defensive structures.

This move is seen as part of a broader effort to balance national security with regional development. Analysts note that if implemented successfully, the plan could gradually transform parts of the heavily militarized border zone into areas of controlled economic activity and even limited cross-border cultural symbolism—though tensions on the Korean Peninsula mean any such changes remain highly sensitive and closely monitored.