TRIPP enters new phase in push to rewire South Caucasus trade

5 August 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with Ariye Lightstone, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Special Representative, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed the implementation of the TRIPP project.

The meeting was also attended by Konstantin Sokolov, Chairman of the Trans-Caspian Enterprise Fund.

It was emphasized that the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan creates new opportunities to fully realize the region’s economic and transportation potential.

The sides also considered possible steps aimed at further consolidating peace, developing regional cooperation, and advancing initiatives within the framework of the TRIPP project.

Earlier, the US government doubled the funding commitment to the TRIPP+ Enterprise Fund from $201 million to $402 million, according to the US government spending database HigherGov.

The funding is linked to the broader framework surrounding the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a proposed transport route running through southern Armenia that is intended to strengthen connectivity between the South Caucasus and the wider Trans-Caspian transport network.

The proposed TRIPP route has emerged as one of the key elements of the US-backed regional connectivity framework, with its development expected to have wider implications for trade, logistics and the strategic balance in the South Caucasus