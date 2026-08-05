Israeli army destroys Hezbollah tunnel used for attacks

5 August 2026 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it destroyed a tens-of-meters-long underground tunnel in the village of Serbin in southern Lebanon, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Israeli military, the tunnel was allegedly used by Hezbollah to prepare and carry out attacks against Israeli forces.

The IDF also noted that troops operating in southern Lebanon in recent days discovered Hezbollah launch systems and a weapons storage facility containing rockets.

In addition, Israeli forces reportedly found dozens of weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, anti-tank missiles, ammunition, and other military equipment.

The IDF said the findings were part of ongoing operations aimed at locating and dismantling Hezbollah military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Image: AFP via Getty Images