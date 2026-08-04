Wildberries expands in Kazakhstan

4 August 2026 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Wildberries is continuing to strengthen its presence in Kazakhstan by constructing two major logistics centers in Almaty and Astana with a combined area of more than 260,000 square metres, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration, Arman Shakkaliyev, during a government briefing.

According to the minister, the largest facility is being built in Almaty and will cover approximately 160,000 square metres, while a second logistics complex of around 100,000 square metres is under construction in Astana. Both projects are expected to be completed and become operational in the first quarter of 2027.

At present, Wildberries operates in Kazakhstan by leasing around 46,000 square metres of warehouse space. The new logistics hubs will significantly increase the company’s storage capacity, allowing it to process orders more efficiently and reduce delivery times for customers across the country.

Shakkaliyev also noted that the Ministry of Trade and Integration has not received any official requests from Wildberries regarding the construction of additional warehouse facilities beyond the two projects currently underway.

The expansion reflects the rapid growth of e-commerce in Kazakhstan, where demand for online shopping continues to rise. Larger logistics centers are expected to improve supply chains, create new jobs, and support local businesses by making product distribution faster and more efficient.