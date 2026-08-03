Vietnam Days brings vibrant cultural showcase to Baku [PHOTOS]

3 August 2026 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Culture has become one of the strongest pillars of Azerbaijan–Vietnam relations, serving as a bridge between the two nations and fostering closer people-to-people ties.

Artistic exchanges, exhibitions, concerts, academic forums, and student exchange programs continue to deepen mutual understanding while introducing audiences in both countries to each other's rich cultural traditions.

One of the most prominent examples of this cooperation is Vietnam Days in Baku, a festival that showcases Vietnamese music, traditional crafts, cuisine, fashion, and performing arts. Since its launch in 2023, the festival has introduced Azerbaijani audiences to Vietnam's cultural heritage while providing a platform for artists, academics, and cultural institutions to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Now in its fourth edition, Vietnam Days has become an established fixture on Baku's cultural calendar and an important platform for promoting friendship and cultural dialogue between Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

The 2026 edition was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Vietnam with the support of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration, the Vietnam National Academy, and several Vietnamese companies.

As part of this year's festival, a concert featuring Vietnamese artists was held in the square in front of the Double Gates of the Old City (Icherisheher).

Before the concert, visitors explored an exhibition of Vietnamese handicrafts, traditional souvenirs, and national cuisine, offering a glimpse into the country's rich cultural heritage.

Addressing the audience, Honored Artist Dilara Aliyeva said cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam have grown steadily stronger in recent years. She described Vietnam Days as an important platform for promoting the cultural heritage of both countries, expanding cooperation between artists, and strengthening the longstanding friendship between the two nations. According to her, such initiatives contribute to greater mutual understanding and encourage intercultural dialogue.

The Rector of the Hanoi College of Trade and Tourism, Trinh Tri Thu Ha, also emphasized the steady development of bilateral relations. She noted that cultural projects, alongside cooperation in other fields, help reinforce mutual trust and broaden ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam. Describing Vietnam Days as a successful and well-established tradition, she expressed confidence that similar initiatives would continue in the future, opening new opportunities for cultural cooperation.

The concert featured performances on traditional Vietnamese musical instruments, while opera singers presented excerpts from Uzeyir Hajibayli's celebrated operetta "The Cloth Peddler" in Vietnamese, earning warm applause from the audience.

The concert concluded with a warm reception from the audience, reflecting growing public interest in Vietnamese culture.

Events such as Vietnam Days continue to strengthen cultural cooperation and bring the people of Azerbaijan and Vietnam closer together.

Photo Credits: Azertag