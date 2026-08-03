President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Yeni Sangachal Substation [PHOTOS]

3 August 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the 220/110/10 kV Yeni Sangachal substation operated by AzerEnerji OJSC, AzerNEWS reports.

Balababa Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AzerEnerji OJSC, informed the head of state about the facility.

The project is designed to integrate the 240 MW Shafag Solar Power Plant in the Jabrayil district into Azerbaijan's national power grid and supply electricity to the Sangachal terminal under a cooperation agreement between AzerEnerji and bp.

The first phase of the project, including a 330 kV substation in the Jabrayil district, was inaugurated by President Aliyev in May this year.

The newly commissioned Yeni Sangachal substation, which constitutes the second phase of the project, will transmit renewable electricity to the Sangachal terminal, enabling the decommissioning of the terminal's gas-fired power plant. Solar power generated in Jabrayil will be delivered to the terminal through the national electricity grid.

The project will supply the terminal's annual electricity demand of around 500 million kWh from renewable sources, saving 120-150 million cubic meters of natural gas and reducing carbon emissions by 260,000-330,000 tonnes annually.

The substation occupies 6.5 hectares and is connected to the national grid by four new 220 kV transmission lines with a combined length of 111 km.

Power is supplied from three independent sources: the 785 MW Janub Power Plant, the 385 MW Gobu Power Plant, and the 500 kV Absheron substation.

Five 110 kV overhead-cable transmission lines with a total length of 25 km have also been laid between the substation and the Sangachal terminal. Two additional lines are planned in the next phase.

The substation will supply electricity to bp's Sangachal terminal (80 MW) and the Shah Deniz Compressor Station (85 MW), allowing both facilities, whose combined annual electricity consumption exceeds 1 billion kWh, to receive power through Azerbaijan's unified electricity grid.

The facility is equipped with digital control systems integrated into the SCADA network and includes a dedicated control center to support grid operation.