Ukraine says it struck Russian airbase, oil refinery in long-range overnight attacks

2 August 2026 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine said it carried out a series of long-range overnight strikes deep inside Russia, targeting a major oil refinery and a military airfield that hosts Russia's strategic aviation fleet, AzerNEWS reports.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces struck the Engels airbase and an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region, about 600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. He added that an oil depot in Kaluga region and a drone launch site in Bryansk region were also targeted.

Describing the attacks as "our long-range sanctions," Zelensky said the strikes were aimed at facilities that finance and support Russia's war effort.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted or destroyed 635 Ukrainian drones overnight. Russian authorities also reported that eight people were killed in the attacks and said a warehouse belonging to Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, was struck.

Meanwhile, Russia said its forces carried out overnight attacks on two Ukrainian ports and two vessels in the Black Sea.

Later on Sunday, Ukrainian officials reported that one person was killed in a Russian strike on a postal terminal near the northeastern city of Kharkiv.