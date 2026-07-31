First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited “Altyn Balalyk” Health and Rehabilitation Center in Cholpon-Ata [PHOTOS]

31 July 2026 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On July 31, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, alongside with First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic Aigul Zhaparova and First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, visited the “Altyn Balalyk” Health and Rehabilitation Center in the city of Cholpon-Ata, AzerNEWS reports.

Operating since May 2022, the “Altyn Balalyk” Health and Rehabilitation Center has been committed to offering children high-quality medical and rehabilitation services alongside wholesome recreational opportunities.

The center features 136 rooms and 800 beds, welcoming 8,000 to 8,500 children each summer from across Kyrgyzstan and neighboring countries. Throughout the year, from September to June, it is dedicated to accepting children with disabilities for rehabilitation.