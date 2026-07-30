Ankara, Chisinau push for stronger trade and defense ties

30 July 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Türkiye and Moldova explored new opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations during high-level meetings in Ankara, focusing on trade, defense industry cooperation, technology partnerships and mutual investment. The discussions reflected both countries' efforts to broaden economic collaboration while reinforcing their strategic partnership.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat met with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization Eugen Osmochescu, along with Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii, at the Ministry of Trade. The Moldovan delegation visited Türkiye to participate in the inaugural Türkiye-Moldova Defense Industry Cooperation Meeting.

According to Bolat, both sides reviewed measures aimed at increasing bilateral trade volume, encouraging reciprocal investment and expanding cooperation in defense technologies and strategic industrial sectors. The talks also highlighted the importance of innovation and technology as key pillars of the growing partnership between Ankara and Chisinau.

Sharing details of the meeting on NSosyal, Bolat said Türkiye remains committed to advancing its economic and strategic relations with Moldova through strong political will and a shared vision. He emphasized that cooperation between the two countries would continue to grow across multiple sectors.

Bolat described Moldova as both a friendly nation and a strategic partner, expressing confidence that the longstanding relationship would continue to develop through concrete initiatives and joint projects. The latest meeting is expected to contribute to stronger commercial ties and closer defense industry cooperation between Türkiye and Moldova.