Zelensky asked Trump for 300 Patriot interceptors

29 July 2026 21:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he asked United States President Donald Trump for a package of 300 Patriot interceptors before next winter, according to his interview with Axios on Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports.

He added that Trump was unable to commit to the deal, as the US stockpile of interceptors has been depleted by the Iran war. However, he said Trump agreed to "move ahead" with granting Ukraine Patriot production licenses.

Zelensky said his relationship with Trump has become "much better and more constructive, not so emotional like it was" at the start of Trump's second term. He attributed the change to Ukraine's recent successes in the war against Russia. He told the news outlet that US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are likely to visit Ukraine in the next two weeks for talks on restarting peace negotiations.