Youth and Sports Minister hails Azerbaijan's growing role as global sports hub
Baku continues to strengthen its position as a major international sporting venue by hosting a series of high-profile events throughout 2026, AzerNEWS reports.
The U-17 Wrestling World Championships are among the latest competitions to take place in the Azerbaijani capital, bringing together young athletes from around the world.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the U-17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, said the National Gymnastics Arena has hosted numerous sporting events throughout 2026 and will continue to stage competitions until the end of the year.
Farid Gayibov highlighted the government's continued support for sport, noting that Baku was named the World's Sports Capital for 2026.
"This title was not given to us as a gift. It is the result of the successful sports policy pursued by the head of state," he said.
The minister also praised the organization of the U-17 Wrestling World Championships, emphasizing that athletes from many countries are competing in the tournament.
"I believe this championship will be successful for Azerbaijan's representatives. I wish all wrestlers taking part in the World Championships the best of luck," Gayibov said.
The U-17 Wrestling World Championships, being held at the National Gymnastics Arena, will conclude on August 2.
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