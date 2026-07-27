State Examination Center conducts music theory tests in three cities

27 July 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The State Examination Center (SEC) is conducting test examinations in music theory subjects for applicants pursuing studies in the field of music, AzerNEWS reports.

The exams are being held electronically in Baku, Ganja, and Nakhchivan.

The first exam session, covering commissions 21, 25, 26, 28, 32, 33, and 36, began at 10:00 and lasted for one hour.

The second session, for commissions 20, 24, 27, 29, 30, 69, 73, and 75, is scheduled to begin at 14:00.

The SEC noted that the examinations are administered by computer.

Candidates can view their results immediately after completing the test or once the allotted examination time expires.

The results will also be published later on the SEC's official website.

The Appeals Commission will review examination results on July 27 and 28, from 14:00 to 17:00, at the SEC's main administrative building.

Appeals will be accepted at 299 Hasan Aliyev Street, Nasimi District, Baku.

Photo by Lorenzo Spoleti on Unsplash