Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General outlines key priorities following first-half review [PHOTOS]

26 July 2026 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A broad collegium meeting of the prosecution bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been held via videoconference under the chairmanship of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting focused on reviewing the work carried out during the first half of 2026, assessing the results achieved, and discussing upcoming priorities.

The Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office stated that, in his opening remarks, Kamran Aliyev highlighted key developments in Azerbaijan's political, economic, legal, and international relations landscape during the reporting period.

He noted that the declaration of 2026 as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture", coinciding with the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, represents one of the important directions of reforms and the sustainable development strategy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The successful organization of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum in Baku in May, which brought together more than 58,000 participants, was described as further evidence of Azerbaijan's active role in global urban development and its reputation as a reliable international partner.

The Prosecutor General stated that despite complex geopolitical tensions in the region and globally, Azerbaijan continued to achieve progress in economic development, energy security, and green energy, while further expanding partnerships in these areas.

He also stressed that large-scale reconstruction, restoration, and resettlement efforts in the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur continued throughout the first half of 2026. The socio-economic development of these territories and the successful implementation of the Great Return Programme remained among the government's key priorities.

As a result of state policies aimed at strengthening public order, ensuring the rule of law, and combating crime, a decline was recorded in the number of crimes committed during the reporting period.

According to the statistics presented at the meeting, 15,420 crimes were registered across Azerbaijan in the first half of 2026, with 90.7 percent of them solved. A total of 7,893 criminal cases were completed nationwide, including 470 cases investigated by prosecution bodies. Prosecutor's offices completed preliminary investigations into 269 criminal cases, while together with other investigative bodies, a total of 5,511 criminal cases were finalized and submitted to courts.

The meeting noted that investigative measures ensured the recovery of 27.152 million manats in material damages identified in completed criminal cases and investigations. Property worth 3.485 million manats was placed under arrest, with further measures continuing to ensure full compensation.

It was also reported that the "Electronic Prosecution" information system was further improved during the reporting period. Relevant modules were adapted for electronic pre-trial proceedings, new functions were introduced, and integration capabilities were expanded. Several artificial intelligence models with high efficiency indicators were developed and made available to prosecution employees to support the use of modern technologies.

The Prosecutor General stressed that Azerbaijan's policy of combating corruption and bribery continued consistently during the first half of 2026. The Anti-Corruption General Directorate under the Prosecutor General identified areas of public administration and services where corruption-related offenses were more widespread, and officials involved in such violations were exposed and brought to justice.

Kamran Aliyev also reported that six previously unresolved intentional murder cases committed in previous years were solved during the reporting period. Two of these cases were uncovered by the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, while four were solved by district and city prosecutor's offices. He highlighted the effective cooperation between prosecution and internal affairs bodies in solving these crimes.

During the first half of 2026, prosecution bodies submitted 563 appeals protests and 155 cassation protests. As a result, 355 appeals protests and 55 cassation protests were upheld, eliminating legal inconsistencies in court decisions.

The meeting also highlighted the successful implementation of the amnesty act adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament in connection with the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty." The amnesty decision applied to 22,935 people, contributing to humanitarian principles in criminal policy and supporting the rehabilitation of convicted individuals.

The meeting addressed the continued threat posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance. It was reported that during the first half of 2026, mine and unexploded ordnance explosions resulted in two deaths and 11 injuries. Since November 2020, a total of 430 people have become victims of mine incidents, including 73 fatalities and 357 people injured to varying degrees.

During the reporting period, measures were also taken to improve prosecutorial oversight over investigations, inquiries, and operational-search activities. As a result, 355 decisions to terminate criminal proceedings were found to be unjustified or unlawful and were overturned.

The Prosecutor General's Office continued improving its work with citizens' appeals. During the first half of 2026, the "961 Call Center" provided legal explanations to 13,305 citizens, while 2,576 reports containing information of a criminal nature were registered and referred to relevant structural units for investigation.

As part of personnel management efforts, 110 prosecution employees were recognized for exemplary performance. At the same time, a recruitment competition was announced for 30 positions for candidates seeking employment in prosecution bodies. Following internal inspections, eight prosecution employees were subjected to disciplinary action, with six receiving reprimands or severe reprimands and two dismissed from their positions.

The meeting also highlighted the expansion of international legal cooperation. As a result of measures carried out by the International Legal Cooperation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, 33 accused persons were extradited to Azerbaijan from foreign countries, while 13 individuals wanted internationally by foreign states were transferred based on relevant court decisions.

During the first half of 2026, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev also held public receptions in 14 cities and districts of Azerbaijan, receiving more than 400 citizens in line with President Ilham Aliyev's instructions to ensure direct engagement with the population.

The collegium meeting discussed both positive results achieved and shortcomings identified during the reporting period. Relevant instructions were issued to improve prosecutorial supervision, strengthen cooperation with law enforcement agencies in solving previously unresolved crimes, ensure compensation for material damages, and further improve the handling of citizens' appeals.

The meeting also noted that Baku will host the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement bodies of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in October 2026, and preparations for the event will continue at an intensified pace.

Concluding the meeting, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev expressed confidence that Azerbaijan's prosecution bodies and employees would continue to fulfill their duties with professionalism and dedication, serving the interests of the state and citizens and contributing to the successful implementation of state policies under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.