President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Maldives

26 July 2026 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Maldives - Independence Day.

The current dynamics of development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Maldives, the expansion of our mutually beneficial cooperation are gratifying. The implementation of direct flights between the two countries, as well as the recent mutual exemption from visas for citizens holding ordinary passports, have provided a significant impetus to the development of people-to-people contacts, particularly tourism.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen friendly ties between our countries, which celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, and enrich mutually beneficial cooperation with new content.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the Maldives.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 July 2026