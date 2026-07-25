TURKPA expresses concern over US Congressional amendment targeting Azerbaijan

25 July 2026 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) has expressed serious concern over an amendment adopted by the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on 22 July containing a number of allegations against Azerbaijan.

TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan issued a statement on the matter, according to AzerNEWS.

The statement said it was regrettable that the initiative had been put forward at a time when the process of normalising relations and establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the South Caucasus was actively advancing.

TURKPA stressed that legislative decisions should be based on an objective assessment of facts and the principles of international law, rather than the interests of individual lobbying groups.

The assembly called on legislative bodies to refrain from steps that could negatively affect the ongoing normalisation process between the two countries.

TURKPA also reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, as well as good-neighbourly relations.