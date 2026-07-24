Fifth National Pasture Festival kicks off in Goygol with cultural showcase [PHOTOS]

24 July 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The fifth National Pasture Festival has begun at the Khan Yurdu ethnovillage in Azerbaijan's Goygol district, AzerNEWS reports.

The event is organized through a joint initiative of the Javad Khan History and Culture Foundation and KAP.AZ LLC, with the support of the Goygol District Executive Authority, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the World Ethnosport Confederation, and other partner organizations.

The festival program offers visitors a wide range of cultural and traditional activities, including exhibitions of carpet-making art, handicraft displays, traditional sports such as archery, horse riding, and zorhana, as well as ethnosport demonstrations and training sessions.

Guests will also enjoy children's entertainment areas, concert programs, ashiq music performances, and folklore shows. The festival will feature demonstrations of ambling horses, performances by rope walkers and fire performers, along with the "Yaylaq Table," where visitors can experience traditional national cuisine.

The official opening ceremony of the fifth National Pasture Festival is scheduled to take place on July 25.

The event aims to preserve and promote Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, traditional lifestyle, folk arts, and national sports while introducing visitors to the country's rich historical traditions.

The National Pasture Festival is a cultural and ethnographic event dedicated to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's traditional highland lifestyle, nomadic heritage, folk arts, and national sports.

The festival was initiated by the Javad Khan History and Culture Foundation to introduce the traditions of yaylaq (summer pasture) culture to a wider audience and highlight the historical connection between people and mountain pastures.

The festival brings together elements of Azerbaijan's rural heritage, including traditional crafts, folk performances, national games, equestrian culture, and local cuisine.

The festival allows visitors to experience the traditions of yaylaq life, including customs linked to seasonal migration to mountain pastures, which have long been part of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and rural lifestyle.