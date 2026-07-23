Kuwait says drone attack hits Iraq border crossing

23 July 2026 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

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Kuwait's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that "hostile drones" attacked the Al-Abdali border crossing with Iraq around midday today, causing material damage but no casualties, AzerNEWS reports.

Military spokesperson Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said emergency teams immediately secured the site while Land Forces inspection and explosive ordnance disposal teams also swept the area and removed drone debris, ensuring the crossing was free of hazards.

The ministry did not identify those responsible for the attack or specify the extent of the damage. The border crossing is located about 125 kilometers from Kuwait City and about 60 km from the Iraqi city of Basra.